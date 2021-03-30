Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 2,673 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.10% of Enova International worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Enova International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Enova International by 381.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Enova International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Enova International news, Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $86,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $500,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,553.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,910 shares of company stock worth $1,621,539. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Enova International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

