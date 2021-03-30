Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $730,000 Investment in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,188,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 448,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 78,623 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in International Seaways by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,337,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 49,941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in International Seaways by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 181,362 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

NYSE INSW opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $511.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

