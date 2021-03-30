Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 11,474 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Teradata by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,424 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,668,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Teradata by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Teradata by 37.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 414,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 89,758 shares during the last quarter.

Teradata stock opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

In other news, CMO Martyn Etherington sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $355,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,913.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $82,487.37. Insiders sold 90,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,671 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

