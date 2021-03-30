Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 21,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMTL opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $635.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

CMTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecommunications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

