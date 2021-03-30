Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Increased by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,375,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

PEG stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

