Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Covestro AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Covestro in a research note issued on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covestro’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

