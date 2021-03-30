Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Increased by William Blair

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Aileron Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). William Blair also issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

NASDAQ ALRN opened at $1.36 on Monday. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.13.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Muneer A. Satter acquired 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

