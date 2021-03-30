Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Science Applications International Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Science Applications International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $82.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.71. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 64.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

