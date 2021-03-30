Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.32.

PPG opened at $155.52 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $78.01 and a 1-year high of $156.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

