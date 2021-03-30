Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of QFI opened at GBX 3.39 ($0.04) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.57. The stock has a market cap of £38.31 million and a PE ratio of -6.81. Quadrise Fuels International has a 12 month low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.28 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Quadrise Fuels International alerts:

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.