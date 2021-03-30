Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) EVP Donald Wayne Sells 1,817 Shares of Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $157,279.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Donald Wayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Donald Wayne sold 14,715 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,210,308.75.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $277,984.95.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $88.97.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $104,795,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,324,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 354,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 270,253 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,320.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 195,477 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

