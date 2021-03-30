Quantstamp (QSP) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.76 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $91.42 million and $7.76 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 10,921.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.43 or 0.00637411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00068025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00027411 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

