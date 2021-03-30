Quark Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $445.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 57.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Quark has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $445.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quark has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 87.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

