Quartix Holdings plc (LON:QTX) Increases Dividend to GBX 17.70 Per Share

Quartix Holdings plc (LON:QTX) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.23) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Quartix’s previous dividend of $3.37. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:QTX opened at GBX 551.40 ($7.20) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 479.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 397.85. The stock has a market cap of £264.47 million and a PE ratio of 56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.76. Quartix has a one year low of GBX 218.72 ($2.86) and a one year high of GBX 570 ($7.45).

Get Quartix alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Quartix Company Profile

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.