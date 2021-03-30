Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Rambus were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 113,323 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 73.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $240,629.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,338,107.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,023. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMBS stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMBS. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rambus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

