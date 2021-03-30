Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Short Interest Up 120.0% in March

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Randolph Bancorp news, EVP Ryan J. Kirwin acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNDB. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 733.8% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 477,000 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in Randolph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Randolph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNDB stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,960. The stock has a market cap of $105.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Randolph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.59). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

