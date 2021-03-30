Raydium Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.05 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. Raydium has a total market cap of $236.60 million and $5.05 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $9.73 or 0.00016417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00057958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00213113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.44 or 0.00888519 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00050872 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00076698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00029754 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,324,588 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

