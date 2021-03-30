Raymond James Analysts Give K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) a C$10.00 Price Target

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been given a C$10.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNT. National Bank Financial set a C$12.25 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.35.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock remained flat at $C$7.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 337,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

