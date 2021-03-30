Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,748 Shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 699.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF stock opened at $164.89 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $165.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.95.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.