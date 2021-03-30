Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 2,840 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 63,274 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 289,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,703,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,020,000 after buying an additional 142,126 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 119,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 107,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter.

TAN opened at $84.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.20. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

