Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 3,042 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after purchasing an additional 61,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

NYSE COR opened at $122.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,061,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $34,882.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.