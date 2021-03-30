Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $67.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

