Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in American States Water by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American States Water by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. American States Water has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

