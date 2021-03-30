Raymond James Raises Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $109.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.21.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $94.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brunswick by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,885,000 after purchasing an additional 93,916 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,274,000 after purchasing an additional 42,434 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 256,185 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

