Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,932 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $23,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,811,000 after acquiring an additional 441,150 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth $6,677,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rayonier by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 176,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Rayonier by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 140,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier stock opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

