Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 9,600 ($125.42) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,683.44 ($100.38).

LON RB opened at GBX 6,564 ($85.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,219.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,037.05. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,542 ($72.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a market cap of £46.80 billion and a PE ratio of 39.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 101.60 ($1.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.23%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Olivier Bohuon bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

