Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on the stock.

RB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,683.44 ($100.38).

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 6,564 ($85.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £46.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,542 ($72.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,219.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,037.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a GBX 101.60 ($1.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.23%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

