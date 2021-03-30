Red Wave Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 155,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,985,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 128,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,256,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.95. 216,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $173.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.48 and its 200 day moving average is $153.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

