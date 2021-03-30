Red Wave Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,285 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $4,333,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $5,143,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.13.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.72. 66,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,191. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.35 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

