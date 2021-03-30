Red Wave Investments LLC Invests $505,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,009 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.68.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.99. 159,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.71 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $223.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $463.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

