Red Wave Investments LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.89. The company had a trading volume of 134,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,220. The company has a market capitalization of $325.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.00 and a 1-year high of $305.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

