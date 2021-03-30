Red Wave Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 98,823 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 98,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.63. 9,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,280. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $54.75.

