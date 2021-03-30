Redrow (LON:RDW) PT Raised to GBX 750

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 666 ($8.70) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 662.30 ($8.65).

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 625 ($8.17) on Monday. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 308.93 ($4.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 644.50 ($8.42). The company has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 585.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 519.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

In other Redrow news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62). Also, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.