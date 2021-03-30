Refereum (RFR) Price Reaches $0.0308 on Major Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Refereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $153.88 million and $51.24 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00022044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00047268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,438.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.13 or 0.00633056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00068053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

