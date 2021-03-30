reflect.finance Achieves Market Cap of $9.28 Million (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $167,597.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One reflect.finance token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00058765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00266493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.91 or 0.00932598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00049676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00077638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00032208 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,464,652 tokens. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance.

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.