Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 863,126 Shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 378.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 863,126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Trevena worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 128,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 115,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 285,439 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TRVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trevena has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.44.

TRVN stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Trevena, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $285.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.59.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

