Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,935 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,791 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

NYSE GWB opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $34.75.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

