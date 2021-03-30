Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 55,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,903,000 after buying an additional 193,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CalAmp by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CalAmp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in CalAmp by 44.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 34,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CalAmp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

CalAmp stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. CalAmp Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

