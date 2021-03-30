Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 107,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Callaway Golf at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ELY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Compass Point cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

NYSE:ELY opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.