Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ProPhase Labs were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRPH shares. Dawson James started coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

PRPH opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $16.04.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

