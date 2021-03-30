Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,160,112 Shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,160,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.80% of WidePoint worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 429.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 535.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 115,547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 16.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in WidePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

WidePoint stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. WidePoint Co. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.94.

In other news, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $99,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

