ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SOL. Raymond James assumed coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

ReneSola stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $681.90 million, a P/E ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $35.77.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 360,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $4,570,214.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

