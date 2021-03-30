Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Outperform

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RTOKY. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $34.39 on Monday. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.