Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 214,585 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Repligen were worth $227,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 685.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $505,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $275,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $9,740,703. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Repligen stock opened at $184.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 224.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

