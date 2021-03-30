Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KRMD. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ KRMD opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.88 million, a PE ratio of -328.00 and a beta of 0.30. Repro Med Systems has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repro Med Systems will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repro Med Systems (KRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.