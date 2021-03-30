Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Savaria Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Savaria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

SIS has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Savaria from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Savaria stock opened at C$17.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$9.84 and a twelve month high of C$19.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Savaria’s payout ratio is 89.69%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

