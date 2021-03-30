Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Unity Biotechnology, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Unity Biotechnology in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will earn ($1.63) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.58).

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UBX. Citigroup cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unity Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

UBX stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $303.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

