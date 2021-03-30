Reviewing SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) and Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF)

Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) and SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pantheon Resources and SES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pantheon Resources N/A N/A N/A SES 10.35% 4.62% 2.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pantheon Resources and SES, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pantheon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 SES 0 2 4 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pantheon Resources and SES’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pantheon Resources $730,000.00 400.58 $35.51 million N/A N/A SES $2.22 billion 2.08 $331.74 million $0.60 13.42

SES has higher revenue and earnings than Pantheon Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Pantheon Resources has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SES beats Pantheon Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About SES

SES S.A. provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services. It also provides range of services to accelerate business and address critical network challenges for aero, cloud, energy, government, maritime, telecom, and mobile network operator customers; and various network platforms and services. The company was formerly known as SES Global S.A. and changed its name to SES S.A. in 2006. SES S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Grevenmacher, Luxembourg.

