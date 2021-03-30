Reviewing Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years and Western Asset Mortgage Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $77.16 million 12.26 $18.96 million N/A N/A Western Asset Mortgage Capital $217.26 million 0.90 $70.70 million $1.21 2.64

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 26.33% 11.88% 4.15% Western Asset Mortgage Capital -184.72% 13.70% 1.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Western Asset Mortgage Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Asset Mortgage Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 37.50%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Western Asset Mortgage Capital on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Pasadena, California.

