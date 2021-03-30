RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $675.00 Price Target at Barclays

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target raised by Barclays from $562.00 to $675.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $508.22.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $565.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 1-year low of $84.61 and a 1-year high of $610.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $492.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RH by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of RH by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in RH by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

